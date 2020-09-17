Captrust Financial Advisors Has $616,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 656.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $165.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

