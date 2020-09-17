Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $54.65 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.