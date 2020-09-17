Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.1 days.

CPXWF stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

