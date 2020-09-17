Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 32619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

In other Canuc Resources news, Director Christopher James Berlet sold 1,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$146,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,345,000 shares in the company, valued at C$521,400. Insiders acquired 121,000 shares of company stock worth $17,283 in the last 90 days.

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

