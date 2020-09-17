Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) (ASX:CAN) Insider Purchases A$700,000.00 in Stock

Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) (ASX:CAN) insider Philip Jacobsen acquired 1,750,000 shares of Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00 ($500,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX)
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.