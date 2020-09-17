Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) (ASX:CAN) Insider Purchases A$700,000.00 in Stock

Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) (ASX:CAN) insider Philip Jacobsen acquired 1,750,000 shares of Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00 ($500,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX)

Cann Group Limited engages in research and development, cultivation and production, manufacturing, clinical evaluation, processing, packaging, and distribution and supply of medicinal cannabis for various diseases and medical conditions in Australia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Bundoora, Australia.

