Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.18

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 826315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,710,580 shares in the company, valued at C$1,219,481.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403,443 shares of company stock worth $171,663.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

