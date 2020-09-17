Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Jean-Jacques Ruest Acquires 32,780 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Jean-Jacques Ruest bought 32,780 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$142.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,680,957.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,217,660.58.

Shares of CNR opened at C$139.21 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$143.50. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.41.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.91.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

