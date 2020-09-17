Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 47,800 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

NYSE MAN opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.