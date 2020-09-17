Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 294,013 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

