Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

