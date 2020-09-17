Canaccord Genuity Trims Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Target Price to GBX 20

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 57.64 ($0.75).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

