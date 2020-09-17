Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

CPB stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

