Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 61532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.98.

In other news, insider Fady Khallouf bought 192,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,760.93 ($7,527.68).

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

