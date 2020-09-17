Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. CL King upped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

