Burst Market Cap Hits $7.67 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $6,699.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,125,528 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

