Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

