Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $36.80

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,053 shares of company stock worth $1,319,305 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ STOK opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.
