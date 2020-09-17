Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $36.80

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,053 shares of company stock worth $1,319,305 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

