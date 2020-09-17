Brokerages Set SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of SSE PLC/S stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. SSE PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

