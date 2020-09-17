Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT at $10.25

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVM. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $8.52 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $26,732,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,952,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,152,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

