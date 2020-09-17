Brokerages Set ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

PRA stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $17,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,677,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $4,003,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

