Brokerages Set Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Target Price at $2.00

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

