Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $171.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $144.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

