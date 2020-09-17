Brokerages Set Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Target Price at $14.80

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Interface’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

