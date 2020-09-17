Brokerages Set Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Price Target at $7.42

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUSKF shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $2.81 on Monday. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

