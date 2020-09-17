Brokerages Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT at $44.00

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

