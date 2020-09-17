Brokerages Set Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VRT opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

