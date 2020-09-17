Brokerages Set Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $176.67

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $141.09 on Monday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $141.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.