Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 3,360 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,521.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

