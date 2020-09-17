BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Cameron Turtle Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.