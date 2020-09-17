BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Cameron Turtle Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
