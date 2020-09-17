Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.69 ($63.16).

FRA BNR opened at €57.04 ($67.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.39. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

