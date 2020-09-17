Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.47 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

BRC stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

