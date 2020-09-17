Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 13,748 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BYD opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

