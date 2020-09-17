BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNPQY. ValuEngine downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $21.02 on Thursday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

