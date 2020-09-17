Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

