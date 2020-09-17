Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Trading Up 7.9%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 932,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 519,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 24,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,818.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 15.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 334.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 170,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 842,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

