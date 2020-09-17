Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Director Kathleen S. Mcallister Purchases 1,000 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKH stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.