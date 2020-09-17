BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading 7.3% Higher

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.80. 711,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 664,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSGM. BidaskClub lowered BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.