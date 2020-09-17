Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.95 ($12.89).

E.On stock opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.66. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

