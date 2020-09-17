Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.95 ($12.89).

E.On stock opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.66. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

