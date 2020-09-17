Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.05

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 856472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 million and a P/E ratio of -82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.92.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$35,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,691,301.12.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

