Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,149,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00.

Beigene stock opened at $255.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.84 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.31. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $258.48.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Beigene by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

