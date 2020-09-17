Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 27,275 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $6,948,851.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,633,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,329,087.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75.

On Monday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $3,121,786.46.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

Beigene stock opened at $255.13 on Thursday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $258.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Beigene by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.