Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.
BKS opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million and a P/E ratio of 48.68. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
