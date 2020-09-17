Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

BKS opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million and a P/E ratio of 48.68. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price for the company.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.