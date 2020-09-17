Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

