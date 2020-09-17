Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

