Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $34,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,928,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 478,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 216,533 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

