Bank of America Corp DE Sells 88,951 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $36,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,093,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 472,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 204,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 187,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,212,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

