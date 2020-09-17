Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,356 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of LPL Financial worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,744.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

