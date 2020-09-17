Bank of America Corp DE Sells 256,186 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $36,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

