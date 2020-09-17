Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,317 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Landstar System worth $34,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Landstar System by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

