Bank of America Corp DE Sells 136,606 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.59% of Owens Corning worth $35,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $119,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 40.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

